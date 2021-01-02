HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools is inviting community members to attend two virtual, informational meetings regarding site options for four future school projects. Both meetings will be conducted online utilizing Microsoft Teams. For the direct links, visit https://www.cabellschools.com.
The first meeting, focused on potential sites for the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Milton Elementary, will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. To dial in, call 304-553-7794 with the ID code 510 985 240.
The second meeting, focused on potential sites for Davis Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary, will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. To dial in, call 304-553-7794 with the ID code 714 329 103.
At both meetings, participants will receive an overview of potential, identified site options by the district’s lead architect for the 2020 School Bond projects, Dave Ferguson of ZMM Architects Inc. Following the overview, participants will receive instructions for completing an online document that will allow them to share their thoughts about each potential site option and to share any additional comments. The information collected will be utilized to make site selection recommendations to the Board of Education for final approval.
Board of Education members may attend the informational meetings on site options but will not take any official action at these meetings.