HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County School District has broken its silence following a religious revival that occurred during school hours at Huntington High School last week.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe released a statement via email Friday evening stating that officials are investigating the religious revival that occurred Feb. 2 during a non-instructional time called COMPASS, or homeroom, the school district’s first comments since the event occurred 10 days ago. The revival was organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club and approved by school administration.
Nik Walker, of Nik Walker Ministries, gave a sermon to around 100 students at the school that day as part of an ongoing revival at nearby Christ Temple Church. School administrators confirmed that some teachers forced students to attend and would not allow them to leave.
“It was reported to my staff that some students were required to attend a religious event during the school day. At this point in the investigation, it is my belief that some students’ rights have been violated,” Saxe said in the release.
In response to the event, more than 100 Huntington High students organized and executed a walkout Wednesday. The effort was led by senior Max Nibert, who was displeased with the response from both school and district officials.
“As the investigation continues, we must follow due process, which takes some time, in addressing any responsible employee while working to ensure a situation like this never occurs again,” Saxe stated in the release. “The district honors students’ rights to express their views. The district also respects students’ rights to religious expression. However, forcing religious expression on those with differing beliefs is not acceptable and is not in alignment with district, state or federal policy and will not be tolerated by my administration or the Board of Education.”
The event at Huntington High was not exclusive to that school, and similar events occurred at Huntington East Middle School in Cabell County, Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools in Wayne County and Boyd County High School in Kentucky.
During Wednesday’s walkout, about 75 students signed a petition that will be delivered to the Cabell County Board of Education. The petition asks that the board apologize to families for what happened and discipline the teachers who mandated that students go to the assembly. It also calls for the review or creation of a board policy pertaining to religion or religiously motivated speakers in schools.