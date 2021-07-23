HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has a plan to spend more than $42 million in pandemic relief funding but is seeking more input from the public before finalizing it.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) are two sources of federal funding created by Congress and signed into law by the president to assist students and their schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each state Department of Education is responsible for distributing the funds to local school districts and ensuring districts expend those funds appropriately.
The plan was discussed during a special work session earlier this week and also presented to the West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday.
It was developed with input from multiple internal and external stakeholders including school administrators, school staff, the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, Local School Improvement Councils and Local School Improvement Council chairs, as well as the superintendent and the district Senior Leadership Team. Data from multiple sources was also used in the planning process, including needs identified as part of individual State of the Schools profiles and a Cabell County ARP-ESSERF Survey, which was publicized on district and school websites and district social media platforms and received 615 responses.
Those results showed that a number of responders felt it was important to use the funding to retain and attract high-quality teachers and provide after-school recovery programs and social and emotional support systems for students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic.
The strategic spending plan is broken down into three parts, each with a specific goal to address the needs and challenges the school district is facing — raising proficiency rates in English language arts and math courses; hiring and retaining effective employees; and engaging family and community members to improve student support services.
For a full breakdown of the plan and to give input, a digital copy has been posted on the district’s website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “District Initiatives” section, for two weeks. A link to an online “2021-2022 ARP-ESSERF Public Input Form” can be found in the same section.
The form will be available to the public through Aug. 3.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
