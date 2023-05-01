HUNTINGTON — The proposed Cabell County Schools budget for the 2023-24 school year predicts a more than $4.6 million shortfall, according to district Treasurer Drew Rottgen.
The proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $240,853,086 made up of the general fund, special revenue fund, federal stimulus and stabilization fund and the debt service fund. This compares to the 2022-23 operating budget of $257,243,013.
The general fund makes up $196,596,038, and Rottgen said the budget projects a $4,646,371 shortfall.
The board will review the proposed budget in the next few weeks but is required to approve the budget by May 30, and then the West Virginia Department of Education will also have to approve it.
“Establishing the annual operating budget is one of the most important responsibilities shared by the Board of Education and the school district’s administration. As inflation and funding cuts place increasing pressure on our finances, we must work even more carefully to be good stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said after a special board meeting to review the proposed budget Monday.
“We are closely analyzing how each expenditure ultimately affects student outcomes, and focusing our spending on programs and initiatives that support student success. I am appreciative of the members of the Board of Education for their diligence and the care they are showing as we continue this crucial, collaborative process.”
Among the items contributing to the significant shortfall are items the West Virginia Legislature approved earlier this year, such as the $2,300 pay increase to teachers and service employees in public schools and the Third Grade Success Act, which requires teacher aides to be added to classrooms in first, second and third grade classrooms.
In addition to the $2,300 pay increase approved by the Legislature, the Board of Education will review a recommendation to approve a $1,500 pay increase for special education aides beginning July 1. Board members spoke of favorably of the recommendation during Monday’s meeting. The state-approved increase could cost the board $1,180,000 annually, and the district-approved increase could cost an additional $180,000.
The Third Grade Success Act requires Cabell County Schools to hire teacher aides for first grade classrooms beginning next school year, which is included in the 2023-24 budget at an approximate cost of $330,000. Adding second grade teacher aides during the 2024-25 school year and third grade teacher aides the year after could be an annual cost of $1 million, Rottgen said.
The budget also outlines expected increases with PEIA and BRIM insurance. The district could receive up to $2,721,012 in state aid to assist with the increased employer health insurance premiums, but as of last week, this funding has not been distributed. The budget also sets aside $1,508,000 for BRIM liability insurance. Rottgen said this could be a one-year cost increase, but that is not guaranteed.
Not included in the budget currently, the board also discussed other potential costs, such as the need to hire more personnel, add contract days for some employees and potential construction projects. Contracts for the new Meadows Elementary School and Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers have not yet been awarded.
Included in the discussions was a Major Improvement Project for Cabell Midland High School renovating its cafeteria space, that if awarded, would give the district up to $1 million for the project, but could cost them a projected $2,996,240.
Board member Alyssa Bond said the project, which would also include adding covered outdoor space that could be used for classes or after school clubs, was nice, but now may not be the best time for it when considering other costs.
“I love the idea of the project and I think we should apply for every grant, but at the same time, when the project is four times what we’re getting, can we afford that? When I feel like we should be tightening our belt.”
The board was also presented with options to decrease the amount of shortfall by deferring or eliminating approximately 15 different projects ranging from paving and other renovation projects to not hiring some positions. The board will discuss these items further during another special meeting expecting to take place Monday, May 8.