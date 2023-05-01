The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The proposed Cabell County Schools budget for the 2023-24 school year predicts a more than $4.6 million shortfall, according to district Treasurer Drew Rottgen.

The proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $240,853,086 made up of the general fund, special revenue fund, federal stimulus and stabilization fund and the debt service fund. This compares to the 2022-23 operating budget of $257,243,013.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

