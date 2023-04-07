Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection presented the Cabell County Board of Education with a check for $150,000 from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant on Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools received $150,000 through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant during the district’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the US. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attended Tuesday’s meeting in person and virtually to present the board with the giant check.
To receive the grant, Cabell County Schools had to replace older model, diesel buses with newer model and safer diesel engines. Cabell replaced five of its old buses, and Renu Chakrabarty, assistant director of air monitoring, laboratory and air toxins with the Department of Environmental Protection, said the new buses significantly reduce exposure to dangerous chemical emitted by older buses.
“The emissions reductions for some replacement buses includes almost 90% reductions of nitrogen oxides, 98% reduction of fine particulate matter, 91% reduction of hydrocarbons, 91% reductions of carbon monoxide and the improved fuel mileage, so that means ongoing cost savings for the life of the buses as well as cleaner air,” she said.
DEP Air Toxics Coordinator Mike Egnor said the newer model buses have diesel particulate filters that older models do not, which contributes to the reduction of chemicals emitted. Particulate matter is is made up of tiny pieces of solids or liquids in the air and can include dirt, dust and soot.
Chakrabarty said in working with the EPA and Cabell County Schools employees, such as Treasurer Drew Rottgen, Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty, Director of Transportation Dan Gleason and former director of transportation Joe Meadows, the district is helping provide better air quality to its students and the surrounding community.
The $150,000 check comes from a 25% rebate the district is able to get for purchasing new school buses. Chakrabarty also said the DEP is currently working with Cabell County Schools for another grant, where they are expected to receive about $250,000 for the replacement of seven older diesel school buses.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he appreciated the foresight of those who helped acquire the grant and their dedication to not only try to help to improve air quality, but also save taxpayers money.
“A 25% rebate on the purchase of new school buses is a savings to the Cabell County taxpayer and to the taxpayers of West Virginia,” he said. “And that’s our responsibility, to make our dollars be stretched as far as possible while also providing the most high quality and exceptional experiences for our students, and one of those is being able to ride to school in the cleanest air environment possible and in the safest modes of transportation.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.