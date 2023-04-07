The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection presented the Cabell County Board of Education with a check for $150,000 from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant on Tuesday.

 SARAH INGRAM | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools received $150,000 through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant during the district’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the US. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attended Tuesday’s meeting in person and virtually to present the board with the giant check.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

