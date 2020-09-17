HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will gain several mental health professionals for all grade levels over the next few years as the district has been awarded the Project Aware grant, totaling about $400,000 in funding each year.
West Virginia is one of only a handful of states to receive the funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and Cabell is one of three counties in the state to be awarded the grant, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Thursday at a Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
“Under this grant, Cabell County will be receiving over $400,000 in funding each year to implement the program,” Saxe said. “This grant will allow us to continue to improve the coordination of state and local policies, infrastructure and resources to strengthen the integration of mental, emotional and behavioral health literacy and services for all Cabell County students.”
Specifically, Saxe said, the grant will help fund a county-level community project manager, an elementary school mental health professional, a middle school mental health professional and a high school mental health professional, as well as assistance from cooperating agencies.
“We are very excited to be able to have this grant, to be able to add it to a very robust mental health program that we have for our students,” Saxe said. “Adding to the social workers we have in the county, there’s a counselor in every school, we have a clinical psychologist on staff, so this is just another strategy over the next five years that we’re going to have from this grant to be able to provide services to our students.”
Also at the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper updated board members on the status of the new Highlawn Elementary building after students’ in-person return was delayed due to unfinished projects.
Cooper said although some projects, like the completion of and training on the new HVAC system, are still underway, others like the asphalt in the parent drop-off loop have been completed.
The building is expected to be complete for the tentative in-person start date of Sept. 28, and Cooper said staff will be asked to report to the former Highlawn building on Sept. 25 so the new facility can undergo deep cleaning that weekend.
Board members also adopted a new Title IX policy in the wake of federal policy changes after its third reading.
The change eliminated a former policy regarding sexual violence, as the topic is covered in the new Title IX code.
The board will meet again at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, for a special session regarding changes to the state color-code map and to allow the board a chance to approve the added “gold” metric.
The meeting is open to the public at the district’s central office, but a face covering is required for entry.
Those interested in joining the meeting virtually can call 304-553-7794 and dial 777-180-367, followed by the pound sign, upon connection.