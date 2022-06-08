HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County school district was recognized Tuesday for its dedication to and support of children of military families and has been named a Purple Star District.
The West Virginia Department of Education, along with Common Ground Partners, present the Purple Star Award to schools that have dedicated support systems in place for children of military families.
Representatives from the Department of Education attended Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting to congratulate the county on being a Purple Star District, meaning all of Cabell County’s public schools have received the Purple Star Award.
“This award, recognizing all of our schools and their commitment to military families is so inspiring,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “I want to thank each of the schools and their specific liaisons who worked to get to this point.”
Robert Mellace III, military family education liaison for the Department of Education, said the Purple Star Award originated in Ohio, but has expanded into roughly 30 other states.
The award was first implemented in West Virginia this school year, Mellace said, and Brooke, Kanawha and Pocahontas counties were recognized as Purple Star Districts in December 2021, and Cabell, Marion, Monroe, Putnam, Tyler and Wetzel counties were announced as award recipients in May.
Mellace said on average, a child from a military family will move between six and nine times from kindergarten to the 12th grade, and Cabell County Schools has helpful military liaisons who are available to help the students with whatever they need.
“Just wanted to mention that you have some really wonderful military partners who want to do things like career explorations; they want you to reach out if you have any questions about how to support military children,” he said. “You have these folks, they’re right here in your community and they’re ready to help kids — all kids with all sorts of needs.”
Saxe said he is proud that every school has received the Purple Star Award because it means no matter what school a military family sends their child to, they will have support.
“We are just very, very proud of the fact that we are committed to making sure that the children of our military families are well cared for and they have the appropriate resources so that they can be successful in whichever school that they choose to attend here in Cabell County,” he said.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. June 21 at the Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave.