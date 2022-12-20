HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved delaying by one year redistricting guidelines originally set to take effect in the 2023-24 school year so they will line up with expected openings of three elementary schools.
During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said transition is being delayed since construction for Davis Creek, Meadows and Milton elementary schools is expected to be complete during the 2024-25 school year.
“The most important thing is that we align the rezoning of our elementary schools with the opening of the three new elementary schools that are being built for the capacity that would alleviate overcrowding at the other schools,” he said.
The full plan can be found on the Cabell County Schools website, and addresses overcrowding at Village of Barboursville Elementary while also taking into account districts for the new locations of the elementary schools.
The plan was divided into two phases, with the first phase going into effect during the 2021-22 school year.
Phase II guidelines require Davis Creek to take in students from Village of Barboursville Elementary and send some to Hite-Saunders. Hite-Saunders took students from Southside Elementary during Phase I but will take some from Meadows in addition to Davis Creek.
Some students from Village of Barboursville Elementary were already redistricted to Martha, Nichols and Altizer elementary schools, but 95 students will transition to the new Davis Creek in 2024.
Saxe said despite the delay in the redistricting, if parents would like to move their students to a new school ahead of time, that option is available, but bus transportation will not be available.
“This decision has no impact on, for a family that says, ‘You know what, I want to go ahead and move to this new school now, because my child is a kindergartner, or going to be a kindergartner,’” he said. “They can still do that, we just won’t be able to provide transportation until Phase II is fully implemented.”
In other business, the board approved an updated school closing and delay schedule that can be found on the Cabell County Schools website.
The changes primarily include updates to remote learning days, where students would be working remotely with assignments available through Schoology by 10 a.m.; Cabell Virtual Learning Academy students K-8 on a two-hour delay; administrators, custodians and maintenance employees reporting at their regularly scheduled times; and all other professional and service employees starting on a two-hour delay.
If they can assist students, complete staff development or accomplish other assigned duties from home, the updated guidelines state employees may work remotely.
The board also ratified the three-day, unpaid suspension of Huntington High School teacher Helen Freeman. The board does not generally comment on personnel items, including causes for suspension or termination.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
