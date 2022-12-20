The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Cabell BOE.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education approved delaying by one year redistricting guidelines originally set to take effect in the 2023-24 school year so they will line up with expected openings of three elementary schools.

During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said transition is being delayed since construction for Davis Creek, Meadows and Milton elementary schools is expected to be complete during the 2024-25 school year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.