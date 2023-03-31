HUNTINGTON — Approximately 1,600 third and fourth grade Cabell County students who missed out on the traditional Safety Town experience will get to learn all about safety on Tuesday at the district’s first Safety Town Road Trip.
“For the third and fourth graders, the pandemic hit, schools shut down and Safety Town completely was closed and third and fourth graders completely missed out,” said Safety Town Director Vanessa Hankins. “And if you live around here and you grew up around here, it’s kind of a rite of passage.”
Traditionally, Cabell County’s second graders visit safety town to learn about police and firefighters’ jobs, the importance of being a good passenger and not distracting drivers, and even road safety as they drive miniature cars around the little town.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic made it so current third and fourth graders could not go to Safety Town and now they are too big to drive around, Safety Town partnered with Cabell County Schools to create another educational but fun event to teach students about safety.
Safety Town Road Trip will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Community and Family Engagement Coordinator Ashley Stephens said she is excited for the event as they have roughly 60 different organizations and businesses who will provide information or activities for the students.
In addition to learning about the topics normally discussed at Safety Town, Stephens said the aspects are being expanded for this event as representatives from the Coast Guard, the Division of Natural Resources, CSX and even The Wild Ramp will discuss different aspects of safety.
“We just want safety to be real and fun and applicable and to kind of start conversations about the different ways that we take care of ourselves that maybe they’re not thinking about yet,” Stephens said.
Milton and Huntington East middle schools’ RAZE crews also will set up at the arena to educate the elementary students on the harms of tobacco use.
Tracy Berry, Milton Middle’s RAZE adult advisor, said her students have plans to talk about facts compared to myths some people may believe about tobacco use, how vaping can affect a person and the ingredients used in some tobacco and nicotine products.
Berry said while she knows students often hear about the negative effects of tobacco and nicotine from adults, she thinks they can absorb and remember more when they hear it from some of their peers.
“Seeing these kids talk positively about how you should be nicotine-free and how you should stay away from vaping and e-cigarettes and things like that, it kind of connects with them, I think, a little bit more,” she said. “So whenever they do have that opportunity, or not opportunity but a chance or that experience, a chance where you choose to try a vape for the first time or not, then this may stick with them a little bit more.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
