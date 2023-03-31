The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Approximately 1,600 third and fourth grade Cabell County students who missed out on the traditional Safety Town experience will get to learn all about safety on Tuesday at the district’s first Safety Town Road Trip.

“For the third and fourth graders, the pandemic hit, schools shut down and Safety Town completely was closed and third and fourth graders completely missed out,” said Safety Town Director Vanessa Hankins. “And if you live around here and you grew up around here, it’s kind of a rite of passage.”

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

