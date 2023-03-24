HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools is in need of bus drivers.
Transportation Director Daniel Gleason said Cabell County Schools has 105 routes total, and being fully staffed would mean having all of those routes filled, along with roughly 10 substitutes available.
Gleason said the district currently has about 100 drivers who are not substitutes, six that are full-time substitutes and a couple part-time drivers.
Despite being nearly fully staffed, Gleason said when they run out of drivers and substitute drivers, office staff get behind the wheel.
“We don’t have many subs ready to go,” he said. “We have about six that are substitutes drivers that are driving full-time, only got about two or three other drivers who work part time and then it becomes office staff who drives.”
Currently, retired bus operators can work as substitute drivers, but they are limited to 140 of the 180 school days they are allowed to work or retirement benefits could be negatively impacted.
During the 2023 Legislative session, a bill passed declaring a shortage of qualified substitute bus drivers and temporarily changed guidelines limiting how many days a retired substitute bus driver could work without negatively impacting the driver’s retirement benefits.
The bill cleared the House of Delegates and Senate as of March 11 and was sent to Gov. Jim Justice’s office Monday.
If the bill becomes law, whether through Justice signing it or lapsing the five-day grace period to sign it, Gleason said it would only impact a few of the district’s drivers who are nearing the yearly limit.
Gleason walked Board of Education members through the process of becoming a bus operator with Cabell County Schools during a board work session Monday.
Applicants have to complete interviews, background checks, get their commercial drivers permit and license, go on ride-alongs and meet other requirements before being allowed to drive alone for Cabell County Schools.
Gleason said also during the interview process, an applicant’s personality and ability to work with children is important.
“They’re the first people that these students come into contact with, they kind of set the tone for the day,” Gleason said. “Then they bookend it, they wrap up the day with them. So it’s important that they have that hopefully positive beginning and end of their day through the work of our bus operators and staff.”
In October, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Tim Hardesty presented the Board of Education with a plan to help with driver shortages by posting 20 itenerant substitute bus operator positions and not only paying them to go through training, but also getting the drivers trained to be aides or custodians so they would have more opportunities to work if they are not needed to drive.
The plan stated the drivers would have three months to complete all necessary requirements, which included driving hours, getting their commercial driving permit and license, undergoing background checks and other standards.
Hardesty told the board in October the plan had to be approved by the West Virginia Department of Education. Hardesty told The Herald-Dispatch on Monday the proposed plan has been approved but the implementation has been delayed.
“Because the way service personnel works — bus drivers fall under service personnel — we just want to make sure any wording or posting that we do is legally done because we have substitute and service personnel laws we need to follow,” Hardesty said.
West Virginia Code 18A-4-8 outlines requirements for service personnel schedules, payment and classifications.
The code identifies different classifications of aides and custodians based on job responsibilities and education.
Gleason welcomed anyone interested in being a bus driver or learning more about the application process to call or visit the Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex at 6370 Cox Landing Road in Lesage. Those interested can also apply online at the Cabell County Schools website.
After Gleason’s presentation Monday, Superintendent Ryan Saxe outlined some of the benefits to being a bus driver.
“One of the benefits of being a school bus driver are you have a morning run and an afternoon run, so you have the flexibility in your schedule,” he said. “You also have the benefits, the health insurance, the retirement through West Virginia, which is also a big perk. And then of course there’s just the reward of being able to work with children and to see children every single day and to know they care about you and you care about them.”