HUNTINGTON — Sponsorship opportunities to finance classrooms and laboratories in the new Cabell County Career Technology Center are available, and school district staff hope the sponsorships lead to long-term partnerships with local businesses.

The career technology center, named the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, will take over the former Sears at the Huntington Mall. The space will be made up of approximately 21 lab spaces, 35 classrooms, a multipurpose athletic center and a 450-seat conference area that can be divided into five breakout rooms.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

