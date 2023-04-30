HUNTINGTON — Sponsorship opportunities to finance classrooms and laboratories in the new Cabell County Career Technology Center are available, and school district staff hope the sponsorships lead to long-term partnerships with local businesses.
The career technology center, named the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, will take over the former Sears at the Huntington Mall. The space will be made up of approximately 21 lab spaces, 35 classrooms, a multipurpose athletic center and a 450-seat conference area that can be divided into five breakout rooms.
Cabell County Schools is seeking partnerships to sponsor spaces in the new Woody Williams Center, and Superintendent Ryan Saxe said it could be an opportunity to not only form bonds but ensure students are getting the necessary skills for the fields they explore at the center.
“I’m most excited about having key partners that the school will be able to have a relationship with that ensures our students are getting the skills that our industries are expecting,” Saxe said, “and that these experts out there, these sponsors that are experts in their fields, collaborate with our instructors and our students so that there are even greater defined pathways for employment for our students as they graduate.”
The proposed sponsorships are $30,000 for a classroom, $75,000 for a lab and $250,000 for the convention center. Saxe said the district is also open to other partnerships such as internships or in-kind donations or equipment.
Those interested in learning more about sponsorships are asked to contact marketing and development assistant Leland Steele at 304-528-5200 or at leland.steele@k12.wv.us.
As of Friday, the CCCTC has 363 full- or half-time students enrolled and 140 people enrolled in the adult programs. Saxe said the new facility is expected to hold approximately 500 students, and there will be dedicated spaces for adult classes and even community classes or outreach events.
“We want to make sure we’ve done it right. We want to make sure it’s something that is the highest quality because it’s going to serve generations of students to come,” he said.
Saxe said partnering with the district could show community members they are dedicated to local education and help with marketing, as he expects many district events to take place at the new Woody Williams Center and families could be visiting often.
The career technology center is the final project from the $87.5 million bond approved by voters in 2020. In the bond order, the project was expected to receive $41,486,000.
The project is expected to be put out for bid in May, Saxe said, and the groundbreaking ceremony could be as soon as July. The work is slated to be completed during the 2024-25 school year.
Saxe said the idea to look for local sponsors came from seeing another school in Virginia use the same approach when the budget for the project got tight.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
