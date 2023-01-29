HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct two public hearings in February regarding the school calendar for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
The first public hearing will take place during the regular Board of Education meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The second public hearing will take place Thursday, Feb. 9, at the conclusion of the State of the Schools meeting beginning at 3:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Central Office Board Meeting Room, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Each school year has three proposed calendars that can be found on the Cabell County Schools website by clicking “Calendars” under the “Our District” tab. While an online survey seeking input closed Wednesday, community members will still be able to voice their opinions during the public meetings.
The biggest differences between the calendars for both years are when spring break would occur.
For the 2023-24 school year:
Option A outlines Spring Break as March 18-22, Option B has March 25-29 and Option C has April 1-5. For those who may take Marshall University’s spring break into consideration when deciding a preferred schedule, Marshall is set to be on break March 18-22 for the 2023-24 school year.
Options A and C list March 29, or Good Friday, as an Outside School Environment Day, meaning it can be used as a make-up day when a full instructional day is missed. Option B lists April 1 as an Outside School Environment Day.
Options A and C also list the first day of school for students as Aug. 17, while Option B has students return Aug. 16.
All options list Feb. 12, the day after the 2024 Superbowl, as an Outside School Environment Day, but Option B lists Feb. 13 as a professional learning day for staff, so students could potentially have a four-day weekend.
For the 2024-25 school year:
Option A outlines Spring Break as March 17-21, Option B has March 24-28 and Option C has March 31-April 4. Marshall University has not set its calendar for the 2024-25 academic year at this time.
All calendar options list April 18, or Good Friday in 2025, as a Faculty Senate day and students will be released two hours early.
Options A and C list the first day of school for students as Aug. 15, while Option B has students return Aug. 14.
All options list Feb. 10, the day after the 2025 Superbowl, as an Outside School Environment Day. Option B lists Feb. 11 as a professional learning day for staff, again making it possible that student students could have a four-day weekend.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
