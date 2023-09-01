HUNTINGTON — Testing scores from the 2022-23 school year are being sent home with students Friday, Sept. 1, with video explanations also available to help parents understand test scores.
Cabell County students took the West Virginia General Summative Assessment, the DLM, which is an alternative assessment, or the SAT to measure progress in reading and mathematics for students in third through eighth grades and 11th grade. Fifth, eighth and 11th grade students were also tested in science.
Though families should receive a physical copy of their student’s test scores, the West Virginia Department of Education is also providing a video score report for the students to further help understand scores.
Log-in information to access the video should be emailed to the students’ school-issued email accounts on or before Sept. 7.
As a district, Cabell County Schools saw the percentage of students proficient in math, reading and science all increase from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year. The proficiency rates have also slightly increased compared to proficiency rates before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018-19 school year.
Student performance on the state assessments is categorized by not meeting standards, partially meeting standards, meeting standards or exceeding standards. Those in either the meeting or exceeding standards are deemed proficient.
For the 2022-23 school year, 40% of students were deemed proficient in math, 50% deemed proficient in reading and 36% were deemed proficient in science for all Cabell County Schools, according to state testing data from ZoomWV on the West Virginia Department of Education website.
According to the data, for the 2021-22 school year, 36% of students were deemed proficient in math, 46% were proficient in reading and 33% were proficient in science.
Testing data from the 2018-19 school year shows 39% of students were deemed proficient in math, 49% in reading and 34% in science.
When breaking the data down by grade level, nearly all grades matched or passed the percentage of proficient students in each subject comparing 2022-23 scores to pre-pandemic scores.
In math, all grades with the exception of sixth grade have met or passed their pre-pandemic proficiency rates. Twenty-six percent of students were deemed proficient in math for last school year, which is still below the 30% proficiency rate from the 2018-19 school year, but still shows a 2 percentage point increase from the rate of proficient students in the 2021-22 school year.
In reading, the percentage of proficient students has either met or passed pre-pandemic levels for grades five-eight and 11. For third and fourth grades, testing data shows both grades have higher proficiency rates compared to the 2021-22 school year, but both grades are 2 percentage points below where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For science, 37% of students in fifth grade were deemed proficient, 34% of eighth grade students and 36% of 11th grade students for the 2022-23 school year. For the 2021-22 school year, 34%, 33% and 30% of fifth, eighth and 11th grade students were deemed proficient, respectively. Eighth and 11th grades have higher proficiency rates last year compared to before the pandemic, and fifth grade is just below the 2018-19 rate, when 38% of students were deemed proficient.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
