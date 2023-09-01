The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Testing scores from the 2022-23 school year will be sent home with Cabell County Schools students Friday, Sept. 1.

HUNTINGTON — Testing scores from the 2022-23 school year are being sent home with students Friday, Sept. 1, with video explanations also available to help parents understand test scores.

Cabell County students took the West Virginia General Summative Assessment, the DLM, which is an alternative assessment, or the SAT to measure progress in reading and mathematics for students in third through eighth grades and 11th grade. Fifth, eighth and 11th grade students were also tested in science.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

