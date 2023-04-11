HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year finalists said they are honored to represent their schools and appreciate being recognized for their work.
The school district announced five finalists for Teacher of the Year and five for Service Personnel of the Year. Winners will be announced during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Cabell Midland High School.
“These high-quality finalists are representative of all the educators and service personnel working daily to provide exceptional opportunities for Cabell County’s students,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
“All of the schools’ nominees were exceptional, and it was a daunting task for our staff to narrow the pool down to only five finalists in each category. We are in awe of each our finalist’s talents, creativity, and kindness and truly appreciate the amazing work they do on behalf of students, families, and coworkers. We are all better because they have chosen to be a part of our school community.”
The finalists for Teacher of the Year are Emily Stark of Culloden Elementary School; Jessica Moore of Milton Elementary School; Molly Fisher of Barboursville Middle School; Michael Harshbarger of the Cabell County Career Technology Center; and Justin Cox of Huntington High School.
The Service Personnel of the Year finalists are Melissa Armentrout of Milton Middle School; Linda Mount of Cabell Midland High School; Amanda McComas of Huntington High School; Kelley Barker of Meadows Elementary School; and Gary Brydie of Huntington Middle School.
Bus operator Gary Brydie will celebrate driving full-time for Cabell County Schools for 10 years this August.
“I guess my favorite part of my job is just trying to be a positive example to our young riders, particularly the younger children because they’re still easily influenced, so I try to be a positive role model for them, and I enjoy that,” he said.
Barboursville Middle School’s talented and gifted education teacher Molly Fisher has been teaching in total for 19 years but said she’s been at Barboursville Middle for about seven years.
Fisher said gaining the respect of her peers to be nominated to represent Barboursville Middle is an honor. Her favorite part of the job, she said, is probably the same as many other teachers: the kids.
“I know it sounds cliche, probably every teacher says the kids, but it’s definitely children because each morning I get out of bed for my students and I want to shape them to be the best version of themselves,” she said.
Culloden Elementary School art teacher Emily Stark said the Culloden staff have always been encouraging, generous and supportive, and she was speechless when Saxe and Central Office staff announced her as a finalist Wednesday.
“I really never expected that. I know regular (education) teachers really work hard and I know how much they do, and not to downplay art education, but I just thought, ‘I won’t get nominated for that,’ so it was really special and I was just really, really surprised,” Stark said.
Saxe also thanked Cabell County Schools Foundation and its corporate sponsors for providing prize money to help celebrate the finalists.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
