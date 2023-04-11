The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year finalists said they are honored to represent their schools and appreciate being recognized for their work.

The school district announced five finalists for Teacher of the Year and five for Service Personnel of the Year. Winners will be announced during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Cabell Midland High School.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

