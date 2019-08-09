The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Cabell County Schools is preparing to welcome students and staff back for a new school year next week.
The first day of school for most students is Wednesday, Aug. 14; however, every school in the district is planning an event where students can meet their teachers, school leaders and enjoy fun activities before school officially begins.
Here's the complete list of events:
Elementary schools
Altizer: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Central City: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Cox Landing: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Culloden: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Davis Creek: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Explorer Academy: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Guyandotte: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Highlawn: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Hite-Saunders: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Martha: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Meadows: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Milton: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Milton Pre-K: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Nichols: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Ona: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Salt Rock: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Southside: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Spring Hill: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
Village of Barboursville: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Barboursville Park
Middle schools
Huntington East: Sixth-grade orientation took place Thursday, Aug. 8. Seventh- and eighth-grade orientation is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Barboursville Middle School: Sixth-grade orientation took place Thursday, Aug. 8. Seventh- and eighth-grade orientation is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Huntington Middle School: Sixth-grade orientation took place Thursday, Aug. 8. Teacher meet-and-greet at Central City is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Teacher meet-and-greet at A.D. Lewis Community Center is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Open house and orientation (all grade levels) is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Crossroads Academy (former alternative school): Open house is 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Milton Middle School: Sixth-grade orientation took place Thursday, Aug. 8. Seventh- and eighth-grade orientation is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
High schools
Huntington High: Orientation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Cabell County Career Technology Center: Orientation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Cabell Midland High: Open house is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Freshman orientation took place Tuesday, Aug. 6.