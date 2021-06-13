HUNTINGTON — Beginning Tuesday, June 15, Cabell County Schools will establish “Grab & Go” student meal sites across the county, which will provide free bagged meals for any child 18 and under.
The sites will provide meal boxes each Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 10. The meal box on Tuesday will provide each child with two days of meals. The meal box on Thursday will provide each child with three days of meals. Breakfast items will also be included in the meal boxes.
Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites. The district will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed.
School sites are:
- Altizer Elementary School, 250 3rd St., Huntington, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Cabell Midland High School, 2300 U.S. 60 East, Ona, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Cox Landing Elementary School, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Huntington East Middle School, 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Huntington High School, One Highlander Way, Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Milton Elementary School, 1201 Pike St., Milton, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Southside Elementary School, 930 2nd St., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Spring Hill Elementary School, 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Remote sites are:
- A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudge Creek Road, Ona, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Barker’s Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 9345 Barker’s Ridge Road, Milton, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Bloomingdale Church, W.Va. 10, Salt Rock, 11:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.
- Blue Spruce Community, Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Chestnut Grove Church, 10390 Dry Ridge Road, Milton, noon to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Culloden Elementary School, 2100 U.S. 60, Culloden, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Frazier’s Lane, Lesage, 11:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.
- Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Guyan Estates Pool, 254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Highlawn Elementary School, 2613 Collis Ave., Huntington, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Hite-Saunders Elementary School, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.
- Martha Elementary School, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Salt Rock Library, 5575 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 Tuesday and Thursday.
- Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, call 304-528-5048 or 304-528-5249.