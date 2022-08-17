HUNTINGTON — Cabell County schools are in full swing as they welcomed students back for the 2022-23 school year Wednesday.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he looks forward to the beginning of school each year because it is a time filled with positivity.
"This is my favorite time of year. The new school year ahead is full of hope and promise and excitement," he said. "We couldn't wait to see those bright-eyed, bushy-tailed faces coming through the schools."
Saxe said walking into any school, staff were excited to welcome students, and students were excited to see their teachers and friends after the summer break.
Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Gwyndolyn Pierson said she's excited to see the students grow and develop as the year progresses, and it was great to see the students and families at the open house Tuesday as well as coming back to school Wednesday.
"We had our open house (Tuesday) night, and it was wonderful being able to have families come into the building for the first time pretty much since COVID and being able to see their classrooms, meet the teachers and just seeing the kids' smiling faces again. It's been a great two days — last night and this morning," she said Wednesday.
Pierson was approved as the Spring Hill principal in June, but because the first day of school is so busy, she did not have time to think about her new position.
"It's a little bit surreal now being the principal, but that first day is so busy you don't have time to really think about it," she said. "I haven't had time to think about how I'm the principal; I'm thinking about what I need to do so that we can get things running smoothly and get children where they need to be, settled and ready to learn."
Guyandotte Elementary School Principal Michael Krenzel said he lives in the Guyandotte community and gets to hear some stories of summer adventures while students are out of school, but he enjoys hearing everyone's stories at the beginning of the new school year.
Krenzel said he looks forward to the 2022-23 school year being more normal for students and staff, and he looks forward to seeing the students progress in their education.
"I just like to see them progress, so we're excited to move them on to the next level, bring them back in and pick up where we left off and then continue our progress," he said.
Krenzel said Guyandotte Elementary has a lot of students who enjoy coming to school, and it was easy to see the excitement on their faces Wednesday as they got to see their friends and teachers again.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
