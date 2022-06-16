HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has formed relationships with first responders throughout the county and continues to develop plans to keep students, staff and community members safe, according to safety and security representatives.
Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent of safety and security and ancillary services, said Cabell County Schools has plans in place for any emergency the district could face, ranging from an active shooter or building fire to a severe weather event or food recall.
“Safety and security encompasses a whole wide array of things,” Cooper said. “We’re talking about transportation security, we’re talking food security. Usually the first thoughts are that someone has nefarious thoughts, but schools deal with a lot of different things.”
Through constant communication with community organizations and departments, Cooper said the county has developed multiple plans depending on the severity of an event and who would be affected.
Cabell County Schools works with local police and fire departments to curate safety plans, as well as homeland security, local hospitals and even the Tri-State Transit Authority in case there were an event where the schools would need more than school buses to transport people out of a potentially dangerous situation.
Tim Stewart, Cabell County Schools risk manager, said even in the event that power lines went down and cell phone service became unavailable due to storms, the schools are able to communicate with the Board of Education Office and 911 dispatch through radios, and they are able to hear information from police and fire stations.
The radios have been in the schools since 2018, Stewart said, and are a great addition to the safety resources included in each school. Some other resources in the schools include medically trained employees, first aid kits and defibrillators.
Stewart said some staff start working before the school year even begins.
“Each school has a mental health crisis team because they have to identify — prior to the school year — they have to identify any students with any mental or physical disabilities that would affect them responding to one of our emergency procedures,” he said.
In addition to standard fire drills, Cooper said the schools practice active shooter drills, severe weather protocol and even responses to a chemical event to practice with hazmat and emergency response teams.
School Resource Officers are also posted in all secondary schools to help with emergencies, he said.
With renovations throughout the county and the construction of new schools, Cooper and Stewart said they are working to improve cameras and school access throughout the county, while also constructing safe schools entrances, improving sprinkler systems and other projects to keep students, staff and the community safe.
“It’s not just one person, it’s a team of people throughout the county,” Cooper said. “We’re trying to be as prepared as possible to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Cooper said anyone who has safety concerns regarding any Cabell County school can report tips anonymously through StopIt and Let’s Talk on the Cabell County Schools website, or by calling or emailing the WV Safe Schools Helpline at 866-723-3982 or safeschool@wv.gov.