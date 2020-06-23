HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools completed its back-to-school stakeholder survey on Sunday and will now use the data collected to better understand student, parent and staff expectations regarding re-entry in the fall.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe discussed the closing of the survey on Monday evening with the Board of Education at its regularly scheduled meeting, and will now be contacting individuals to form a task force in order to provide additional guidance on what learning will look like come Aug. 13.
The survey came as a response to guidelines released from the West Virginia Department of Education, which outlined three scenarios for the academic school year ahead in light of COVID-19, but Saxe said the district hopes to give Cabell County students and families several other options to choose from outside of this framework.
“We will be contacting representatives for a task force that will give us guidance based upon the data that we have as well as their own perspectives, what we need to make sure we consider as it relates to re-entry in the fall,” Saxe said. “I’m going to be trying to meet with those individuals at the end of the week, so I look forward to that opportunity.”
Saxe said after meeting with board members, district leaders will then report the possibilities back to the community.
“That’s the big thing I want to stress — we want to provide our families options so that they are doing what is in the best interest of their student, their children, and it gives them flexibility to make sure their child has ready access to high-quality instruction,” Saxe said. “Whether that be face-to-face or virtual, or potentially something that’s blended.”
Saxe also announced to the board news that the district has secured the purchase of electrostatic disinfecting sprayers, which can be used to sanitize school buses to classrooms and kill viruses in a matter of seconds.
“When we say we are ramping up sanitizing procedures, it means we are ramping up procedures on our school buses, in between runs, in our school facilities multiple times a day,” he said. “And these sprayers are what really allow us to do that efficiently, regardless of whatever model or option that we choose to have school start back up in the fall.”
In voting matters, board members approved the renewal of security guard services for both Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools with Allied Universal Security Services.
“This will make a lot of people at Huntington High School happy, they have a gentleman there that is very well known throughout the school, he does a tremendous job, and I know they are thrilled they are going to get to keep him,” said Tim Hardesty, assistant superintendent of district support and employee relations.
District leaders also said farewell to board member Gordon Ramey, who did not run for re-election after four years of serving the county. Monday’s meeting was Ramey’s last in the seat.
“It has been a true honor and privilege to be able to work with Gordon,” Saxe said. “From the minute I stepped foot in the district I have valued your leadership and guidance and participation as a board member.”
Ramey will be replaced by board member-elect Alyssa Bond in July.