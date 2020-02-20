Students from across Cabell County participated in the County Science Fair Jan. 14. Students scoring 90% or more will go on to the Regional Science Fair, which will be conducted at Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
ELEMENTARY
DIVISION:
INDIVIDUAL
Animal Sciences
“Now You See Me, Now You Don’t,” Parker Rose, Explorer Academy.
Cellular & Molecular Biology
“Eggsellent Osmosis,” Hayden Miller, Explorer Academy.
Chemistry
“The Power of pH,” Reagan Minigh, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Energy
“Battery Acid on My Dinner Plate?,” Thomas Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Materials Science
“Which is the Best Activator?,” Maddie Vance, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Microbiology
“Which has the Most Germs?,” Addison Bartam, Ona Elementary School.
Plant Sciences
“Does Cooking Oil Kill Plants?,” Madeline Garcia, St. Joseph Catholic School.
ELEMENTARY
DIVISION: TEAM
Chemistry
“Salt Geodes,” Garrett Westphal, Raegan Freeman, Trenton Hatfield, Ona Elementary School.
Materials Science
“Paper Towel Absorbency,” Marlee Haas, Thea Spenia, Davis Creek Elementary School.
Medical Sciences
“Can you Hear What I Hear?,” Annelise Vallejos, Lucas Vallejos, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Microbiology
“Moldy Bread,” Erin Floyd, Jenna Hatcher, Jenna Ferguson, Ona Elementary School.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
DIVISION:
INDIVIDUAL
Chemistry
“Cookie Chemistry,” Claire Johnson, Huntington Middle School.
Medical Sciences
“Why Aren’t All Medicines Pills?,” Lindsay Kitchen, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Physics & Astronomy
“The Protection of Eggs Through Non-Newtonian Fluids,” Taylor Karnes, St. Joseph Catholic School.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
DIVISION: TEAM
Behavioral & Social Sciences
“Does Color Affect Smell?,” Amanda Day, Sophia St. Clair, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Chemistry
“Magnetic Cereal,” Ryan Minigh, Colin Woelfel, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Mathematics
“Tic-Tac-Toe Mystery,” Rian Arora, Kethan Neginhal, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Plant Sciences
“What Liquid Makes Plants Grow Best?,” Elijah Lancaster, Joseph Farrell, St. Joseph Catholic School.