HUNTINGTON — No COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Cabell County in March, making it the first month without reported outbreaks in almost two years, the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health said Wednesday.
Regional epidemiology case specialist Mikaela Earl shared her report with the board and said while new COVID-19 cases were reported, no new outbreaks — meaning multiple people who were connected and had contracted the disease — were reported during March.
"This is the first time no outbreaks were opened in a given month in Cabell County for nearly two years, or since May of 2020," the report states.
Cabell County was not the only county to see a decrease in outbreaks — the entire western surveillance region, made up of Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties, did not have any reported outbreaks, per the report.
Earl's report said investigations for COVID-19 cases also decreased significantly in March compared to February.
"Along with West Virginia as a whole, Cabell County experienced a large decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases," the report states. "COVID-19 cases in West Virginia are kept track of as investigations in (a) database. From the month of February, there was an approximately 83% decrease in the number of COVID-19 investigations created in the database in the Cabell County jurisdiction for March 2022."
In February, there were 2,092 cases of COVID-19 investigated, according to the report, compared to 350 in March. Numbers for April will be released at the next Board of Health meeting, which will take place at 5 p.m. May 25 at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Cabell County has reported nearly 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 374 deaths related to the virus. As of Friday, there were 39 active cases in the county.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
