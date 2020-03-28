HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners have selected an Ohio-based contractor to demolish the old county jail building, which is located on courthouse grounds in Huntington.
During a regular meeting Thursday, commissioners selected Raze International Inc., of Shadyside, Ohio, to demolish the building for $198,000. Raze International was the lowest bidder among four other contractors that applied to perform the work for the county earlier this month.
Demolition of the old jail building is expected to begin in June without interference from weather or delays caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, said Beth Thompson, county administrator.
The county’s old jail building is located along 7th Street west of the Cabell County Courthouse. It was built in 1940 and closed in 2003 with the construction of the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Today the building is used for storage and office space.
Along with demolition, Raze International Inc. agreed to perform asbestos abatement.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners set dates for the public tests of the county’s voting equipment. Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith will test early voting equipment at 10 a.m. April 22 at the Cabell County EMS headquarters located at 846 8th Ave. At 10 a.m. May 5 at the same location, Smith will test election tabulation equipment.
Commissioners also approved Smith’s recommendation to hire 14 early voting clerks to cover the courthouse and satellite locations at Milton City Hall and Marshall University.
West Virginia’s primary election will be held May 12 and Election Day is Nov. 3.
During the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Cabell County Courthouse remains closed to the public. However, the County Commission meetings are open when they are in session.