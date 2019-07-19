HUNTINGTON - This year's Cabell County Summer Food Service Program celebrated its 30,000th free lunch served Thursday at the Cabell County Public Library, complete with food, games and activities for children, as well as guest speakers.
"They told me it couldn't be done," said Cabell County Board of Education member Skip Parsons. "'It costs too much.' And I said, 'Never tell me something can't be done.' If you work hard enough, it can be done. We can do anything we want to."
Cabell County has served 30,000 free lunches so far this summer, at more than 40 locations, and it's not finished yet. Ryan Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County Schools, said by the end of the summer, 45,000 free meals are expected to be served to schoolchildren.
"That is truly a testament to the dedication of our board members and our district staff who work relentlessly to make sure that these opportunities are provided to students, and it wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for the Department of Education, as well as the federal government," Saxe said.
Saxe said 1,200 to 1,400 meals are served daily in Cabell County.
"We want all of you, our students, our children, to be as happy and healthy during the summer months as you are during the school year," Saxe said. "When our children eat regular, nutritious meals, they feel better, they grow properly and they actually do better in school. A hungry tummy can't learn."
Rhonda McCoy, food services director, stressed the importance of the Summer Food Service Program.
"When school closes, we know that many children are at risk of not having enough food," McCoy said. "And during the school year, we know that many of our children rely on school meals, breakfast and lunch, for their source of nutrition. So when that last bell rings at the end of the school year, we know that the summer is a long gap if there's not proper food out there for nutrition. Hunger does not take a vacation."
McCoy was also recognized with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Champion award as a "surprise party," said Amanda Harrison, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition. McCoy received national recognition from the USDA for her work feeding children in Cabell County.
"I commend Ms. McCoy for her selfless work on behalf of the students in Cabell County," said Steven Paine, West Virginia superintendent of schools. "Our summer feeding programs are successful because of the countless hours of service and dedication from individuals across the state like Ms. McCoy, and I congratulate her on receiving this well-deserved honor."
The Cabell County Public Library alone serves 45 lunches a day, and all seven branches in Cabell County also participate in the Summer Food Program. Judy Rule, director of Cabell County Public Libraries, said the Board of Education's relationship with the Cabell County libraries is important, especially when it comes to the Summer Food Program.
"It brings the children and their parents to the library," Rule said. "And then they see what we have. They check out books, and when it's free, then that encourages them to read. The Board of Education teaches students to read; we teach them to love to read. And that's what we're doing with the school lunch program. It also helps the children that wouldn't have enough food to eat or go hungry. I think that it works well."