HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded its highest single-day number of cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The county reported 83 cases Thursday, according to a news release that the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued Friday. There were 184 new cases reported in the county in the first five days of November.
The health department said the county continues to experience elevated spread of the virus, with cases occurring “in multiple areas and industries consistent with elevated risk of worker or client/customer disease contact” as well as with “smaller private parties or family gatherings.”
“With high numbers of people infected in the community, no household, business or organization is fully protected from the introduction of the virus,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said in the release.
The health department issued a stay-at-home advisory Oct. 15, asking residents to follow voluntary recommendations such as staying home if they are at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease; reducing family gatherings; working from home if possible; and limiting travel as a way to reduce unnecessary contact and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, the health department recommended additional steps such as using face coverings in the presence of anyone, including a family member or friend, who is not a member of the same household; personal consideration of the risk of attendance at nonessential meetings, gatherings or events; and strict adherence to all emergency orders of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice related to COVID-19, to help slow the spread of the virus.
The health department reported 548 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Statewide in West Virginia, 540 new cases were reported, for a total of 27,087. There were also seven new deaths reported, for a total of 487.
Among the deaths reported was a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County, the county’s 35 death related to the virus.
Other deaths reported Friday were a 77-year-old man from Greenbrier County, 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County, 85-year-old man from Wood County, 72-year-old man from Fayette County, 82-year-old man from Putnam County and 77-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (202), Berkeley (1,837), Boone (443), Braxton (84), Brooke (273), Cabell (1,710), Calhoun (37), Clay (72), Doddridge (77), Fayette (833), Gilmer (87), Grant (203), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (171), Hancock (261), Hardy (114), Harrison (718), Jackson (451), Jefferson (690), Kanawha (4,029), Lewis (135), Lincoln (291), Logan (832), Marion (450), Marshall (536), Mason (192), McDowell (159), Mercer (871), Mineral (302), Mingo (720), Monongalia (2,447), Monroe (275), Morgan (171), Nicholas (204), Ohio (735), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (76), Preston (252), Putnam (1,092), Raleigh (927), Randolph (460), Ritchie (69), Roane (117), Summers (166), Taylor (182), Tucker (70), Tyler (71), Upshur (295), Wayne (662), Webster (39), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (911) and Wyoming (405).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 71. The county has reported a total of 1,327 cases, with 1,020 out of isolation and 32 deaths, the most recent death being reported Friday.
Statewide, there were 240,178 total cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 5,494 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 918. The new cases affected patients ranging in age from 8 to 80.
Statewide, there were 2,302 new cases reported, for a total of 117,505. It was the third highest number of new daily cases. There were also 10 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,544.
Nearly 118,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 9,581,770, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 234,264 deaths related to the virus.