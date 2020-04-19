HUNTINGTON — Sgt. Robert McQuaid is retiring next month from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and what he calls “the most interesting and life-expanding” job he’s ever had.
The 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s department knows a thing or two about jobs. In addition to his decades in law enforcement, he’s been an emergency medical technician and volunteer fireman. He’s held many important roles with the sheriff’s department, most recently serving on an FBI drug task force.
McQuaid will be leaving the sheriff’s department next month to begin a job as an officer with Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Reflecting on his career with the county, McQuaid said he wanted to be seen as someone who mentored younger deputies and inspired others to pursue careers in law enforcement. Even in his retirement, he said he wants to be available for deputies if they run into a question he might know the answer to.
“Even though I’m not wearing the same uniform anymore, it doesn’t mean that my concern or care for people that I’ve worked with has grown any less,” he said.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that reliable attitude is typical of McQuaid. When he became sheriff in 2017, Zerkle said he relied on McQuaid heavily amid several vacancies at the department.
“One of the vacancies was the field commander, and I moved Bob up to Ona and he ran my field operations,” Zerkle said. “He was over the detective unit, the drug unit and the road patrol until we could get a promotion in place. You just rely on him in so many ways.”
In addition to being field commander, McQuaid has worked through the K-9 unit, underwater recovery team and special operations department, among others.
Zerkle said someone with that much experience cannot be easily replaced.
“Just hiring somebody doesn’t fix the hole,” he said. “It may fill the gap in the schedule, but it doesn’t replace all the years of knowledge and experience.”
McQuaid said he was thankful for the men and women in law enforcement he’s worked with throughout his career, including those on the state and federal level. He’s also grateful to the members of the community he’s gotten to know over the years, including families of violent crime victims.
Watching a family go through a tragedy is the bad part of the job, he said.
“The good part is when you get to see a case come to completion and see a family get justice,” he said.