Courtesy of Cabell County Sheriff's Office
HUNTINGTON — After a career of service with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, one of its K-9 deputies died last week.
K-9 deputy Nero, a 5-year-old dog, was put down Friday after a veterinarian found a cancerous tumor on the dog’s spleen, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. Zerkle added that the tumor had ruptured and the dog was hemorrhaging.
Nero was a great dog, Zerkle said. K-9s are often standoffish, but Nero was loving, he added.
“He was so loving and kind,” Zerkle said.
Nero went to the veterinarian for a checkup for a UTI, Zerkle said.
The dog was sworn-in in 2018. As a multipurpose dog, Nero was trained in tracking, apprehension and finding drugs. His handlers were former Deputy Nate Rodgers and Deputy Dennis Stratton.
For law enforcement officers, being a K-9 handler is a 24-hour job.
“They live with them. They stay with them. They have to be one,” Zerkle said.
K-9s typically serve about 10 years. At the beginning of the year, one K-9 retired from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Zerkle said. Another K-9 is trained to be a drug dog only. Zerkle said the office will begin a search for another dog trained in apprehension and tracking “almost immediately.”
The department pays around $12,000 for a dog, Zerkle said.
The sheriff added that support from the community has meant a lot to the department. As of Saturday afternoon, comments on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page exceeded 200, with many of them giving condolences.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Zerkle said. “People just love dogs, especially when they do stuff like this. They’re actually a working deputy. They perform functions that we can’t do without. It’s hard. It’s like losing one of the guys.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
