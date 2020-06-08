HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department was named a recipient of $125,000 in grant funding they plan to use toward forming a specialized Crimes Against Children Unit.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the funding Thursday, which totals about $2.5 million to support several local police departments across the state.
The grants are provided through the COPS Hiring Program and is made available through the U.S. Department of Justice to assist agencies in hiring additional law enforcement.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said this is the second time the office has applied for and received the COPS grant, which will now be used to begin training an individual in youth specific crimes.
“We’re trying to start a Crimes Against Children Unit, similar to what the state police has,” Zerkle said. “A person that is specialized, preferably a female, that we would train, specialized training, to help us investigate crimes and events that happen in the schools that our school resource officers can’t take care of.”
Zerkle said the individual would head up a unit that would assist in home investigations for school-related issues.
“When they go out of the schools into the homes for investigations, that person would be the one to do that for us,” he said. “This was our plan, we didn’t know if we were going to get the money, now we just need to make it happen.”
The unit would be specialized in crimes relating to child abuse, sexual assault and child pornography, among others, and juvenile crime that goes on in schools, Zerkle said.
Capito said it is great to see such a significant amount of funding distributed in support of local law enforcement.
“This program will help provide direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers and help local police forces in West Virginia prevent crime,” Capito said in a release Thursday. “Keeping our communities safe is a top priority, and I will continue to deliver the resources needed to give our residents the peace of mind they deserve back home.”
Grants have been awarded to 11 police departments, among those are Cabell County and the Logan Sheriff’s Department, which will receive about $373,000.