HUNTINGTON — In Cabell County, maintenance crews were recently using one of the West Virginia Division of Highways’ drills to install a piling wall along Raccoon Creek to repair a slide.
Officials said a piling wall, consisting of concrete slabs supported by steel beams driven deep into the ground, is one of the most aggressive ways to repair a slide.
The project is one of nearly 300 slip and slide repair projects scheduled for construction this season, according to the Division of Highways.
So far this year, the Division of Highways has repaired 198 roadside slips or slides statewide, with another 99 repair projects scheduled. Slip and slide repairs will exceed last year’s total of 235 repairs.
“Prioritizing and expediting the repair of slips and slides is one of the most important things we do,” said Joe Pack, the Division of Highways’ chief engineer of District Operations. “It’s a matter related to the safety of the traveling public.”
Slide repairs are occurring in all parts of the state, he said.
In Logan County, repair crews recently finished a slip repair on Hanging Rock Road with soil nails. Soil nails are long, steel bolts that are driven into the side of a hillside to hold back the rock and soil. Once the soil nails are installed, the hillside is reinforced.
In Harrison County, the Division of Highways is preparing to use soil nails to repair a slip along Locust Street in Bridgeport.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
