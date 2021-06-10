HUNTINGTON — “The Final Countdown” by the band Europe blared over the intercom system at Central City Elementary School on Thursday morning, marking the end of a school year full of ups and downs for both students and staff.
At Central City Elementary in Huntington, the day was celebrated with a special activity in which students were able to throw slime on their school principals. As an incentive for attendance and classroom accomplishments, Principal Jody Sowards came up with the “slime your pals” challenge for students.
In order to be able to douse the administrators with oozy, green slime, students had to collectively pass 500 math and language assignments on iReady from May 27 to June 8 and have perfect attendance from May 27 through the last day of school. Students completed over 1,800 of those assignments and stunned Sowards.
“We’ve been doing these challenges all year just to keep the kids motivated. We wanted to do something special here at the end to keep kids coming to school, so we came up with this new challenge,” Sowards said, adding that the end of the year is always a bittersweet moment for school staff.
“I think the teachers and staff are ready for a break, but we are going to miss these kids,” Sowards said. “Our teachers have worked tirelessly this year and throughout the pandemic, and my hat’s off to them.”