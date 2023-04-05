The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,600 kids took over the Mountain Health Arena on Tuesday to learn about safety.

Tuesday was the first Safety Town on the Road event, where third and fourth graders who missed out on visiting Safety Town in second grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic had another chance to learn about safety in multiple ways.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

