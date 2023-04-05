HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,600 kids took over the Mountain Health Arena on Tuesday to learn about safety.
Tuesday was the first Safety Town on the Road event, where third and fourth graders who missed out on visiting Safety Town in second grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic had another chance to learn about safety in multiple ways.
Family and Community Engagement Facilitator Ashley Stephens said the day was a huge success as students learned not only about road and first responder safety, but also about the harms of tobacco use, bullying and other forms of safety.
“Thirty or more groups and organizations that are involved in safety or prevention or some nature of making good choices and protecting ourselves were there,” Stephens said. “There were tons of first responders, I think everything that had a siren was in that main arena, which was really cool.”
Organizations came together to provide safety resources to Cabell County Schools third and fourth graders, along with the district’s virtual students and some Our Lady of Fatima Parish School students.
Stephens said in addition to learning all about safety, she also enjoyed that students were exposed to local first responders in a safe and fun environment so they are prepared if they ever need first responders in what could be an emergency situation.
“There is some element of the kids being exposed in this very safe, fun, friendly environment to people that are ultimately there to help keep them safe that I hope will impact the way they view our first responders or their willingness to work with people when they’re in trouble or scared or lost or something like that,” she said.
Vanessa Hankins, executive director of Safety Town, said while students got the road and first responder exposure they would normally receive at Safety Town, they also heard from Milton and Huntington East middle schools about the dangers of vape and tobacco products, Valley Health discussed the harms of bullying and the Pilot Club even provided emergency contact stickers for students’ bicycle helmets.
“I hope that they went away seeing those heroes that exist in our community and they take a second thought at what safety really is, like for example maybe sometimes the silly thing is not the best thing or the safest thing,” she said.
Hankins said she led a demonstration where students wore intoxication goggles that simulated different levels of blood alcohol concentration and had to drive small cars a few feet in a straight line. Hankins said no students could complete the task, and she feels they left with a strong understanding of the dangers of driving while intoxicated.
Stephens said while they do not often target elementary students for the, “don’t drink and drive” message, she feels it’s positive to inform them at a young age about how being impaired limits what people can do safely.
Jeff Sexton, who works with the Huntington Police Department and Safety Town, was part of first responders demonstrations on the arena floor. Sexton, along with several other organization representatives, said the students appeared to enjoy the HPD K-9 demonstration the most but had a positive experience at many of the demonstrations and activities.
Sexton said with so many different aspects of safety explored, he hopes students left having learned something new.
“They got a lot of stuff thrown at them today that they got to experience and learn. Hopefully — because there was a lot of stuff going on — hopefully they were able to take something from that more than they would’ve got from Safety Town, as far as those other aspects of safety,” he said.
Stephens, Hankins and Sexton expressed gratitude to every organizations or business who helped make Safety Town on the Road a success and stepping in to support Cabell County students.