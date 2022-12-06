The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Students broke ground on the new Davis Creek Elementary School Tuesday afternoon along Riverview Drive, with the help of their principal and other Cabell County Schools officials.

Fourth-grader Addison Kirtner, 9, said she was happy to assist in the groundbreaking of the new school, currently set to open in fall 2024, and even though she won’t get to attend the new Davis Creek, her little brother Bodie will.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

