BARBOURSVILLE — Students broke ground on the new Davis Creek Elementary School Tuesday afternoon along Riverview Drive, with the help of their principal and other Cabell County Schools officials.
Fourth-grader Addison Kirtner, 9, said she was happy to assist in the groundbreaking of the new school, currently set to open in fall 2024, and even though she won’t get to attend the new Davis Creek, her little brother Bodie will.
“It felt good because experiencing this, some of these students will be going to this school, some will not,” she said. “The kids in fourth grade probably will not be going to this school, but it was amazing taking part in this next step.”
One student from each class was able to participate in Tuesday’s groundbreaking, and Kirtner said it was nice to show the community the first steps in building the new school.
The new school will be located at 1400 Riverview Drive, a few miles from the current Davis Creek Road location. The contract was awarded to Swope Construction for $14,402,000 during the Nov. 15 Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe thanked those who have worked to give input on design, location and more regarding the new Davis Creek, especially the Cabell County voters who approved the 2020 school construction bond, which is being used to fund the project.
Saxe said Tuesday was the beginning of a new chapter.
“After years of dreaming and careful planning, we are finally to the point where we are breaking ground and starting construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art Davis Creek Elementary School,” he said. “This day marks the prequel to the next chapter for this wonderful school. Generations of future Cabell County students will make memories on the new campus.”
Construction crews are expected to be on site within the next two weeks.
Patrick O’Neal has served as the Davis Creek Elementary principal for seven years and said he was glad to see progress on the new school.
“I’m speaking for our whole school: We’re just thrilled to see the start of our building,” he said. “It’s long overdue, and we’re just so excited for our students.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
