BUFFALO, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School’s Maliek Holman said it was a thrill to present his capstone project Friday to the leadership team at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia.
“I was part of an intern team that made boys’ and girls’ bicycles and developed our own instructions so that the bikes could be made by anyone to perfection,” Holman said.
A capstone project is a multifaceted body of work that serves as a culminating academic and intellectual experience for students. For the Toyota capstone projects, the interns studied the manufacturing process by assembling bicycles that were then donated to underprivileged children via Toyota community partners and business partnering groups.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, students from The Education Alliance’s Summer Internship program presented their capstone projects to company leadership teams at Appalachian Power, Toyota and West Virginia American Water.
As part of The Education Alliance program, each business provided interns with weekly job shadow training modules, mentoring and real-world capstone projects.
Destiny Johnson, a 15-year-old soon-to-be junior at Huntington High School, presented her capstone project Wednesday to West Virginia American Water officials.
“My capstone project was about water quality and how my department might handle a main water line break,” she said. “I was a little nervous, but I ended up really enjoying the entire experience. I learned a lot.”
Johnson said her experience included hands-on work, like taking water samples from local restaurants.
“It was great working with other interns and how their work at the water company correlates with mine,” she said. “I didn’t really think much about water before, but I now have a much better understand of the things the water company does to make sure we have clean and safe water.”
The presentations marked the end of the students’ four-week paid summer internship. On the final day of the four-week internship, each intern presented the results of their capstone project and outlined how their experience enabled their personal growth and future career goals.
Holman, 17, will be a senior this year and said the experience has led him to wanting to work for Toyota when he graduates high school.
“The entire month was an amazing experience and an awesome opportunity,” he said. “I learned a lot about Toyota’s assembly line process, engines and transmissions. I am now looking into becoming a maintenance team member with Toyota when I graduate.”
The WV Ready Summer Internship program began in summer 2019. The program stayed adaptable throughout the pandemic and continued to offer fully in-person, hybrid and virtual options to West Virginia students in 2022. This year’s summer internship program placed 25 interns from Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mercer and Putnam counties at three West Virginia businesses.
The initiative, funded by grants from the American Electric Power Foundation, AT&T Foundation, BelleJAR Foundation, Toyota West Virginia and WV American Water, provides internship experiences to help students become “WV Ready Graduates” equipped with knowledge and skills for success after high school.
“Hands-on learning opportunities in the world of advanced manufacturing will give our interns the kind of experience they need to move forward in whatever employment path they choose,” said David Rosier, president at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia. “Helping to equip a skilled workforce is something we take very seriously and, after seeing the capstone projects, it is clear these young people are ready to take the next step in their academic and career journeys.”
“We were pleased to once again partner with the Education Alliance to host four engaging interns this summer from across our service area,” said West Virginia American Water president Robert Burton. “Educating our young people on the importance of water and wastewater is vital to the future of our industry. We hope that this internship experience has broadened their horizons to future career opportunities in our field.”
“Mentors can play an important role in supporting youth as they make critical academic and career decisions during the transition to adulthood,” said Chris Beam, president of Appalachian Power. “Our mentors were instrumental in exposing the interns to a variety of careers and giving the interns a peek into what it would be like to work for Appalachian Power in the hopes of deepening their commitment and active pursuit of career paths and transition into post-secondary endeavors.”