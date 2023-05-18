Serenity Starkey discusses her poetry with Superintendent Ryan Saxe during Milton Elementary School’s Red Carpet Party for its published student poets on Tuesday in Milton. FOR MORE PHOTOS, VISIT WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Serenity Starkey discusses her poetry with Superintendent Ryan Saxe during Milton Elementary School’s Red Carpet Party for its published student poets on Tuesday in Milton. FOR MORE PHOTOS, VISIT WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
MILTON — Students throughout Cabell County classrooms have written and published books highlighting poetry, presidents and other topics they have studied during the year.
Executive Director of Elementary Schools Kristin Giles said among the classes who have created books during the school year are fourth grade at Milton Elementary, fourth grade at Nichols Elementary, second grade at Salt Rock Elementary, kindergarten at Ona Elementary, kindergarten at Meadows Elementary and all grades at Explorer Academy.
Milton Elementary hosted an authors celebration Tuesday and invited family and community members to view the poetry book created by Sheri VanMeter’s fourth grade class.
VanMeter said this is the first year her class has created and published a book, and she hopes they remember how the project made them feel.
“The teamwork, I want them to remember this experience that they did something, they created something and we made a book out of it and they had fun,” she said.
Each student contributed at least one poem, with some students adding more to their pages and several including drawings.
Madison Eller, 10, wrote a poem for VanMeter because she loves her teacher. Madison said she enjoyed making the book with her classmates and wants to keep the book forever. She also plans to keep writing as she gets older.
“I love poetry and it gives, writing makes me less anxious so I want to keep writing,” she said.
At Salt Rock, second grade teachers Danielle Darnulc and Jennifer Ferguson said their students have a yearly project focused on U.S. presidents, and each year a student has to research, write a paper, create a poster and present the final project on their assigned president.
This year, Darnulc said they decided to take it a step further and had the projects printed into a book, which were distributed during their own celebration last week.
Darnulc said the presidents project has a lasting impression on kids each year, and having a book makes the class even more memorable.
“It’s always been a project that kids always remember, so for them to now have it in a book they can always look back on, we thought it was going to be very special for them,” she said.
Ferguson said despite the hard work, the students were committed to the project.
“The kids, they really took ownership of it,” she said. “They never complained about having to do anything, like they had already typed it and then they had to rewrite it out. They actually do a rough draft, and then we edited it, and then they had to go back over it with marker and everything. So they really invested a lot of time into it, and I think they saw how truly hard it is to publish a book.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
