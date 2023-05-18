The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Students throughout Cabell County classrooms have written and published books highlighting poetry, presidents and other topics they have studied during the year.

Executive Director of Elementary Schools Kristin Giles said among the classes who have created books during the school year are fourth grade at Milton Elementary, fourth grade at Nichols Elementary, second grade at Salt Rock Elementary, kindergarten at Ona Elementary, kindergarten at Meadows Elementary and all grades at Explorer Academy.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

