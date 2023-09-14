Aubrey Estep, left, and Camille Hall, fifth grade students at Hite Saunders Elementary, work together while taking part in activities during the Cabell County Water Festival on Thursday at Barboursville Park.
Conley Short, a fifth grade student at Highlawn Elementary School, watches a stormwater demonstration while taking part in activities during the Cabell County Water Festival on Thursday at Barboursville Park.
BARBOURSVILLE — Fifth graders from Cabell County Schools visited Barboursville Park on Thursday to learn about water during the annual Cabell County Water Festival.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Huntington Stormwater Utility Board hosted the event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomi Bergstrom, of the DEP’s Watershed Improvement Branch and Project WET coordinator, said she was happy to welcome more than 300 students back to the park to learn about the water cycle, aquatic wildlife and ways to keep water clean.
“They are learning, hopefully, how to appreciate and value their local water resource because we have so much water here in West Virginia, we kind of take it for granted,” Bergstrom said. “So we’re trying to highlight how water keeps our environment protected, how it keeps it safe, things that they can do to help us keep it safe and protected, and then also just expose them to all the cool things that live in the water. And also this exposes them to all these different water-related careers.”
Students from Guyandotte, Martha, Highlawn, Milton, Altizer, Culloden, Hite-Saunders and Central City elementary schools traveled through seven stations to learn about how water impacts the environment around them and how they can impact the water resources they use.
Aubrey Roberts, from Milton Elementary, said she enjoyed learning about the water cycle, ways to keep water clean and other water-related facts throughout the day Thursday. She was most interested in learning about creatures that live in water, like mussels, which she learned can die in polluted waters.
Roberts said she feels it is important to learn about water not just because of creatures who live in water, but also those who drink it.
“I definitely think it’s important because it’s not good if you have pollution or if you litter because then you won’t have, we won’t have clean drinking water and people will just drink dirty water, which isn’t good,” she said.
Huntington Stormwater Utility Board analyst Carrie Denvir said fifth graders are chosen for the activities so they have the basic understandings of water from third and fourth grades, and she hopes the activities teach some new topics while reaffirming some lessons taught in their classrooms.
Denvir also said it is good to teach kids about the importance of water and keeping it clean when they are young.
“If you educate the young, they can grow up to be good citizens, better people that will understand how to protect the environment and the reasons why, or just the little steps you can do,” she said.
Bergstrom said Thursday’s stations were led by representatives of several local partners, including Marshall University, West Virginia American Water, Barboursville Stormwater and the Division of Forestry.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
