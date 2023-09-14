The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Fifth graders from Cabell County Schools visited Barboursville Park on Thursday to learn about water during the annual Cabell County Water Festival.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Huntington Stormwater Utility Board hosted the event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomi Bergstrom, of the DEP’s Watershed Improvement Branch and Project WET coordinator, said she was happy to welcome more than 300 students back to the park to learn about the water cycle, aquatic wildlife and ways to keep water clean.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

