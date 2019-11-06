HUNTINGTON — Several Cabell County schools will honor veterans this week by conducting various activities. Members of the public are invited to attend any of the listed events.
At Huntington Middle School beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Woody Williams will speak to sixth-grade students in the auditorium.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Salt Rock Elementary School, students will present their annual Veterans Day program. All veterans are invited as honored guests and lunch will be provided for veterans who attend.
At Milton Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, a Wall of Honor and Remembrance will be open for the public to view. Veterans are also welcome to refreshments in the library.