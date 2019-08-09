HUNTINGTON - For as much back-to-school prep as students and parents invest into the coming of a new school year, schools themselves are putting in more work as the hallowed first day quickly approaches.
In Cabell County, which starts school for students Wednesday, Aug. 14, teachers and staff are in the midst of their annual pre-year professional development training this week - workshops provided by the county in their specific subjects to support their lessons for the coming year.
Prior to the first day for students, teachers have five days of professional training followed by two days of classroom prep, used to set up their rooms before students arrive.
The dozens of training sessions hosted daily at schools across the county hit topics like classroom safety, new textbooks and technology, and refreshing on writing and math standards. Teachers are also able to see in advance how their incoming students have scored in certain subjects the year prior, allowing them to know in advance which areas and subjects need extra attention.
"It gives teachers a chance to (see) their coming year at a glance and to make instructional changes based on their incoming students," said Kelly Watts, assistant superintendent for instruction and leadership at Cabell County Schools.
At Huntington Middle School, Leah Turley led a workshop Thursday for Cabell County's music teachers on the practical application of performing arts.
Turley, artistic director for Marshall University's theater program and education and outreach coordinator for the Marshall Artists Series, lectured that the arts is a proven economic driver, and that teachers should likewise encourage students to view the arts as a viable career path.
"Artists and professional actors do not just pop out of some place in Brooklyn. They're made here in your public education systems," Turley said. "Teachers are the ground floor of that."
The Marshall Artists Series will support schools throughout the year by providing free ticket and travel vouchers to up to 10 of its performances this year to schools in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Kanawha, Boone and surrounding counties.
Down the hall in the school's cafeteria, Huntington Police Cpl. Lance Roberts presented to health and gym teachers on current drug trends among school-age children and how to spot them. The new worries include e-cigarettes like the popular Juul device, "dabs," which are a resin or oil extract of marijuana that can be discreetly vaporized, along with the long-established alcohol, tobacco and marijuana problems.
Roberts, the school resource officer assigned to Huntington High School, noted that while drugs are uncommon in schools themselves, they are prevalent among teens out in the community. Prevention in schools, he continued, is vital to stopping substance abuse early.
"The younger we do that, that's going to be the biggest deterrent to our addiction problem," Roberts said. "Outside of school, it's become part of our culture."
On Friday, Roberts will host active shooter training at Huntington Middle, stressing that teachers become a "hard target" as quickly as possible in the event of a school shooting. This means barricading doors with chairs, tables, even an extension cord to block the entrances to their classrooms. Shooters, he continued, are rushing to look for easy targets and not likely to spend time on a blocked entrance.
While the topic is even more so at the front of people's minds given the mass shootings last week in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Roberts said it's always on their mind.
"I don't see it getting any better," Roberts said. "Gun culture, mental illness, the culture - there are so many factors, and I don't see any practical solutions. It's here, and we're going to have to deal with it."
As far as facilities go, all Cabell County schools are expected to be ready to open as normal Wednesday, said Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent for operations, though ongoing construction at three schools will mean detours until their expected completion.
Spring Hill and Altizer elementary schools are both still having their double-doored "man-trap" main entrances finished, though students will enter through another nearby door. The new addition to Martha Elementary is still under construction, though it will not disrupt classes as work continues.
All projects are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving break.
Cabell County will begin the school year with 14 teaching vacancies, though those positions can be filled by long-term substitutes until a permanent teacher can be hired, said Debbie Smith, professional personnel manager for Cabell County Schools. There are approximately 800 classroom teachers in Cabell County.