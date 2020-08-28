HUNTINGTON — After serving more than 1 million meals to children over the course of the summer, Cabell County will continue to provide food to students learning virtually as the school year begins Sept. 8.
In March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition, allowing the state to reimburse meals provided to students during school closures prompted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
That waiver has been extended, Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday, and there won’t be a single day students will go hungry as many transition to virtual or blended learning.
“We will be providing meals to our students whether they are virtual, five days, or blended, three days,” Saxe said. “Right now, what we’re looking at is a designated day where they can pick up all five or three meals so that our food service staff aren’t every day having to address this issue.”
The “Grab-N-Go” meal pickup sites previously established will finish with a seven-day package of food Friday, Aug. 28, set to last students one week.
The district also launched an online form for families Thursday allowing individuals to request in advance the number of meals needed for the first week of school.
The first round of meals will be available for pickup from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at every school in the county.
Families can sign up and choose the location most convenient for them at www.cabellschools.com through noon Tuesday, Sept 1.
Each week thereafter, fully virtual students will be able to request meals using the same online form and students attending in person two days each week will have meals sent home with them from school.
The district surveyed community members on their greatest concerns as re-entry nears, and many said ensuring children continue to have access to high-quality meals was a priority, Saxe said.
Heather James, a Cabell County parent, staff member and volunteer at the Huntington East Middle food pantry, agreed Tuesday that some children may need more assistance than others as schools prepare to reopen.
“I’m thinking about the kids that come to the food pantry. These are the kids that are most at-risk here,” James said. “They might not have a stable home, and they don’t always have food security. … These are the ones we need to keep in mind.”
The district employs eight individual social workers, not including those who serve in the county through various community programs, who will also be available to help students access meals or other necessities, like mental health care, as needed.
“On the topic of feeding those kids, we’ve met with our social workers, and they’re all on board to do whatever it takes to help our kids, as well as our counselors and other employees within our schools,” Keith Thomas, coordinator of student support, said.
Families who have trouble completing the county’s meal request form online can call 304-528-5124 to arrange their pickup.