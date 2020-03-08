HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct two special meetings this week with the district’s Local School Improvement Council (LSIC).

The first meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Huntington High School auditorium. The second meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Cabell Midland High School auditorium.

Parents, students, staff and community members are invited to attend either meeting, no matter the attendance zone of their residence. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Leadership” section.

