HUNTINGTON — A new course for high school upperclassmen will be offered in Cabell County beginning as soon as next year.
Cabell County Board of Education members on Tuesday approved a new Zoology course that will be offered to high school juniors and seniors in the district, beginning at Huntington High in 2021-22.
Zoology is an advanced, high school elective course designed for students wanting a deeper understanding of the animal kingdom. Organisms will be studied in terms of their evolutionary history and ecological context.
It met every requirement and is being taught by several schools in the state so why not include it for two of the five biggest schools in the state?" Executive Director for High Schools Joedy Cunningham said.
The course was offered to students at Huntington High for the upcoming 2021-22 school year and around 50-60 students expressed interest, Cunningham said. The course had been previously approved to offer to HHS students but the action taken during Tuesday's regular meeting approved it for the entire county, meaning Cabell Midland and the Career and Technology Center could offer it beginning in 2022-23.
"It's great for our kids," Cunningham added.
Instruction will be at both the micro and macro levels reviewing cellular functions, biochemical processes, genetic mechanisms and embryological development.
Additionally, Cabell County Schools launched the "Unlock Your Potential" campaign designed to give all students in the district a library card to access a number of different resources available through the library.
Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule said the campaign was a perfect fit for the library's long-term goal of improving educational performance in schools across the district.
The idea came to life at the beginning of the academic year, with the knowledge that many students would face significant challenges over the upcoming year and beyond as it relates to reduced in-class instruction, limited trips to school libraries amid other concerns. "Unlock Your Potential" is expected to launch this month.
In other business, Superintendent Ryan Saxe updated board members on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, reporting that approximately 1,000 initial doses had been given out to date and the employees who received that first dose will soon receive their second and final dose.
Saxe also noted that the county was informed that it would not be receiving any additional doses of the vaccine and that no more vaccine clinics would be offered in the district. Those who have already received the first dose, however, are guaranteed the second dose.
Board members also recognized two students for earning #WVSolutions Seekers Rising Leaders awards, given to high school or college students who have a passion for West Virginia, are active in their communities, have unique ideas or projects and show qualities of a rising leader in the state.
Huntington High student Brooklyn Hanshaw was given the award for her participation in the "Love Your Block" campaign designed to improve the community in the West End of Huntington. Hanshaw is a youth leader for United Way's Prevention Empowerment Partnership.
Cabell Midland student Brooklyn Johnson was given the award for her work during the refugee crisis of 2014 in the form of a bake-sale fundraiser and has worked during the pandemic to create solutions to educate her peers on substance misuse and has sewn more than 200 masks.