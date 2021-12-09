HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department can apply to receive a state license for its harm reduction program.
The Cabell County Commission voted 2-1 to give a statement of support for the program during its Thursday meeting, with Commissioners Nancy Cartmill and Jim Morgan in favor and Commissioner Kelli Sobonya voting against the motion.
Because of a recent West Virginia law, harm reduction programs that include a needle syringe exchange program must receive support from the municipality and county in which they operate in order to get a state license. The health department now has that support from both Cabell County and the City of Huntington. The City Council voted 7-3 to give a similar statement to the department.
“We are ready to submit. We’ve done all of the work that we needed to do in order to submit,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director at the health department, said following the county’s vote.
The health department will now formally apply for a license with OHFLAC, or the Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification, he said. The harm reduction program will go through the licensing process annually.
Representatives of the health department previously met with the commission in an executive session to discuss information about the harm reduction program.
During Thursday’s meeting, Sobonya asked Kilkenny questions about the program, such as how the health department identifies the syringes it provides and about an audit of the program.
In 2019, Sobonya requested an audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department program from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), similar to one completed on the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s program. Following the meeting, she said she was told that the audit would be “too costly” to complete.
At the time of the request, State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said in an email that an audit “would be of little benefit in addressing concerns expressed.”
During the meeting, Kilkenny said the health department gives out two sizes of syringes from one brand. After surveying other pharmacies, the health department believes it is the only entity that uses that brand.
The health department’s standard would meet the state requirement for identifying syringes, he said. As for the audit, he said there is a process to request an audit of the program from OHFLAC.
“I understand the reason why they want to do it. I truly do. I just personally have been dealing with this for quite some time, and I just couldn’t bring myself to support it at this time,” Sobonya said after the meeting.
Morgan said after the meeting that while the local program may not be as sophisticated as some other programs in the state, he has faith in the health department to determine where the needles are coming from.
“I think it’s probably not perfect, but I think just like everything else in this war that we’re having, it is another … tool in the toolbox,” Morgan said.