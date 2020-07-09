BARBOURSVILLE — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase throughout Cabell County, local volunteer fire departments have been left scrambling for supplies and donations needed to protect them from the virus and keep the lights on at their stations for another day.
As everyone attempts to navigate the world with COVID-19, even the fire departments aren’t the same. Meetings at firehouses have been canceled, firefighters are not able to spend downtime at the station the same way, and community outreach and parties have stopped.
While thousands of Cabell County residents remain in self-isolation to combat the spread, volunteers at Cabell County’s seven volunteer fire departments are unable to do so, said Andrew Frazier, deputy chief of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department.
“Just because there’s been a little change in our responses to certain calls, we are still answering the calls that come in,” he said. “We just have to tweak how we do that.”
Frazier said he stays in contact regularly with all of Cabell County’s seven volunteer fire departments and he believes they are facing the same difficulties: a lack of supplies from the state and monetary donations from the community.
Departments can order supplies through the state, but red tape, paperwork and bureaucracy has slowed the process of them receiving those, he said.
“Stuff that was ordered eight to nine weeks ago finally came in, but the Cabell County volunteer departments, all seven of us, are still needing equipment,” he said.
“We are in need of more equipment. With an upswing in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, that means the first responders need more supplies.”
At the Barboursville VFD, no one has come into contact yet with a suspected COVID-19 case on a call, but they still are taking precautions. They’ve molded their protocol to that of the Huntington Fire Department, which involves sending fewer people to medical distress calls and waiting for EMTs’ decisions on if they need fire department assistance or not.
Taking those same precautions during a fire call isn’t possible.
While the Barboursville department has plenty of hand sanitizer, they still lack proper supplies of goggles, face shields, masks, gloves and other items needed for protection against the virus. The department currently has no biohazard suits to help protect the volunteers when they respond to calls.
The department has received masks and services, such as sanitization, from community members that have gone a long way, but Frazier said he is now down to one face shield with a crack in it.
A local cleaning service has sanitized the trucks and station a few times already, and will continue to do so during the pandemic, Frazier said. While the firefighters have not come into contact with a COVID-19-positive person yet, the business said it will return to sanitize the station should exposure be reported.
COVID-19 hit right in the middle of the department’s yearly donation fundraisers, which has resulted in fewer incoming funds.
Frazier said most donations the departments receive come from local businesses, which have faced their own financial woes after being shut down and restricted during the pandemic.
The donations could go toward equipment or even keep the lights on for another day at stations across the county.
“We understand people are struggling, but if they’re able to still make the donation, monetary donation to their local VFD, it is greatly appreciated,” he said.
“That goes to their day-to-day operations. The water company is not cutting us any slack. Electric is not. The gas company is not. We don’t get a major break on fuel, so we still have to buy all of our fuel for the fire trucks.”
As an example of how expensive it is to run the department, Frazier said the Barboursville VFD just bought 20 pants and jacket sets with liners for about $46,000. The purchase doesn’t include boots, helmets, gloves or other equipment needs, which might have to take longer to get without the funds to do so.