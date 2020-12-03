HUNTINGTON — A 73-year-old Cabell County woman was among 11 COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
The deaths bring the state’s total to 789. Other deaths reported Thursday were an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, an 81-year-old male from Marshall County, a 91-year-old female from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Hancock County, a 51-year-old male from Wood County, an 87-year-old male from Mineral County, a 79-year-old female from Mineral County and an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County.
There were 1,120 new positive cases were reported statewide. There are 17,428 active cases in the state; 1,128 in Cabell County and 247 in Wayne County.
The death of the 73-year-old was the 61st death in Cabell County.
Kentucky report the state has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths (2,014), and the positivity rate is now higher than 10%.
Thirty-four new deaths were reported and 3,895 new positive cases.
“Today, we passed some tough milestones both in the country and here in Kentucky. Today is the toughest day our country has ever seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we lost more people than any other day this year. We’re also at record hospitalizations across America,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This ought to show us and tell us that now, more than ever, we need to do the right things to protect those around us.”
Locally, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 54 new positive cases and one death, a 52-year-old man.
In Ohio, the state reported 446,849 cases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 6,753 virus-related deaths in the state.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a total of 2,512 cases. Eleven of the cases are school-age children. There have been 41 COVID-related deaths in the county.
More than 196,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 13,822,249, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 272,525 deaths related to the virus.