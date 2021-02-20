HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the six new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 88-year-old woman, the 159th virus death in Cabell County.
Statewide, there have been 2,254 virus-related deaths.
There were 309 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state Saturday, for a total of 129,364.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925) and Wyoming (1,717).
Cabell County reported 629 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 173.
DHHR also reported that 163,208 people in West Virginia have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 267,606 have received the first dose. Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov. To date, more than 240,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
In Ohio, more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 952,306, while Kentucky reported a total of 396,018 cases and 4,426 deaths.