HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the four virus-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 81-year-old woman, marking the 182nd virus-related death in Cabell County.

The state has reported a total of 2,817 deaths related to the virus.

There were 375 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 151,068.

Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,366), Berkeley (11,849), Boone (1,922), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,135), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,324), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,247), Greenbrier (2,680), Hampshire (1,739), Hancock (2,731), Hardy (1,458), Harrison (5,488), Jackson (1,945), Jefferson (4,430), Kanawha (14,339), Lewis (1,145), Lincoln (1,422), Logan (2,991), Marion (4,233), Marshall (3,317), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,519), Mercer (4,616), Mineral (2,794), Mingo (2,451), Monongalia (9,015), Monroe (1,090), Morgan (1,101), Nicholas (1,541), Ohio (4,085), Pendleton (694), Pleasants (846), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,830), Putnam (4,877), Raleigh (6,368), Randolph (2,505), Ritchie (670), Roane (590), Summers (774), Taylor (1,205), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,831), Wayne (2,849), Webster (458), Wetzel (1,244), Wirt (384), Wood (7,620) and Wyoming (1,947).

West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov. More than 697,000 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Ohio reported a total of 1,063,433 cases Saturday, with 19,118 deaths. In Kentucky, there were 440,631 total cases and 6,436 deaths.

