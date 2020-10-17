HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed that a 59-year-old woman from Cabell County had died. She is the 16th COVID-19 death in the county.
The deaths of a 73-year-old man from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman from Grant County were also reported Saturday, for a total of 399 virus-related deaths in the state.
There were 221 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 19,801.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468) and Wyoming (163).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 405 active cases Saturday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 6 to 43. The county has reported a total of 898 cases, with 767 out of isolation and 24 deaths.
Statewide, more than 2,200 new cases were reported, for a total of 180,225, with 5,067 total deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The new cases are a 25-year-old woman, 31-year-old man, 46-year-old man, 52-year-old man, 58-year-old woman, 62-year-old man, 63-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
The county has reported a total of 613 cases, with 456 recovered and 20 deaths.
Statewide, there were 1,295 new cases reported, for a total of 86,797. There were also 12 new deaths, for a total of 1,312.
The deaths reported Saturday included a 77-year-old woman and 85-year-old man from Boyd County, which the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Friday.
More than 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 8,028,332, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 217,918 deaths related to the virus.