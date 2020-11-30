HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the 11 COVID-19-related deaths reported Sunday in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of a 91-year-old woman, the 57th virus-related death in Cabell County.
Other deaths reported Sunday were a 49-year-old female from Harrison County, a 73-year old-male from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old male from Putnam County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year-old female from Mineral County and an 84-year-old male from Marion County.
There have been 729 virus-related deaths in the state.
Statewide, there were 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 46,997.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (405), Berkeley (3,189), Boone (645), Braxton (116), Brooke (642), Cabell (2,881), Calhoun (77), Clay (117), Doddridge (122), Fayette (1,154), Gilmer (203), Grant (358), Greenbrier (499), Hampshire (325), Hancock (694), Hardy (276), Harrison (1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).
There were 1,093 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County on Sunday, while Wayne County reported 265 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 6 to 83. There have been 1,065 cases reported in Boyd County this month, with a total 1,823 reported since the pandemic began.
The statewide information had not been updated as of Sunday evening.
In Ohio, the state reported 414,432 cases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 6,399 virus-related deaths in the state.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 36 new cases Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 13 to 71 years old. There have been 2,275 total cases in the county, with 40 deaths.
More than 143,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 13,142,997, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 265,166 deaths related to the virus.