HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the five COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 60-year-old woman, the 161st virus-related death in Cabell County.
An 83-year-old man from Putnam County was also reported among the deaths Saturday. There have been 2,323 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 326 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 133,290.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,254), Berkeley (9,783), Boone (1,608), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,023), Cabell (7,903), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (472), Fayette (2,721), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,084), Greenbrier (2,423), Hampshire (1,552), Hancock (2,605), Hardy (1,285), Harrison (4,880), Jackson (1,676), Jefferson (3,678), Kanawha (12,215), Lewis (1,051), Lincoln (1,239), Logan (2,724), Marion (3,726), Marshall (3,035), Mason (1,782), McDowell (1,370), Mercer (4,244), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,157), Monroe (959), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,196), Ohio (3,680), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,568), Putnam (4,270), Raleigh (4,809), Randolph (2,411), Ritchie (626), Roane (500), Summers (708), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (507), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,710), Wayne (2,636), Webster (326), Wetzel (1,102), Wirt (360), Wood (7,145) and Wyoming (1,754).
Cabell County reported 461 active cases Saturday.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced the creation of a fund to develop a permanent monument for the state’s COVID-19 victims.
Beshear made the announcements during a memorial service commemorating the one-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case. It was held in front of the Capitol, where the lawn was covered in small American flags, one for each of the 4,754 Kentuckians who have died from the virus.
“We must never become numb to what these represent or the staggering number of flags,” Beshear said. Those who died were “unique and irreplaceable human beings.”
Several family members of victims spoke about those they have lost, often tearing up as they recounted the lives of firefighters, pastors and school workers killed by the virus.
Beshear said this anniversary is also one of hope, with the state now vaccinating tens of thousands of people each day. All qualified adults who want to be vaccinated should be able to get a vaccine by the end of May, he said.
In Boyd County, six new cases were reported Friday, for a total of 4,578. There have been 61 virus deaths in the county.
In Ohio, more than 1,500 new cases were reported Saturday.