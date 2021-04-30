HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the five new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 72-year-old woman, the 170th virus-related death in Cabell County.
There have been 2,679 virus-related deaths statewide.
There were 395 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 153,128.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669) and Wyoming (1,961).
Cabell County reported 233 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 50.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov. As of Friday, more than 622,000 people in the state were fully vaccinated.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was part of a group of governors encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear, along with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and governors from Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, released a video on social media urging people in their states to get the vaccine.
“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and to help us get back to normal sooner,” Beshear said in a news release.
He said 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a vaccination site.
Statewide, there were 723 new cases, for a total of 444,127, with 6,501 deaths.
In Ohio, more than 1,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,072,312, with 19,285 deaths.