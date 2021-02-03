HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 80-year-old woman, the 147th virus-related death for Cabell County.
A 93-year-old man from Putnam County was also among the deaths reported Wednesday. There have been 2,058 total deaths related to the virus in the state.
There were 535 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 122,470.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586) and Wyoming (1,636).
Cabell County reported 1,266 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 367.
In Kentucky, the state’s top health official urged Kentuckians to resist hosting large Super Bowl parties as new cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in the state.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said with the success of the vaccine “we're hopefully getting to the light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic" but urged Kentuckians not to gather in great numbers for the annual NFL championship game.
“When people get together in private residences in close proximity, that is one of the single most effective ways to spread this disease," Stack said during a daily briefing Wednesday. "We can’t afford to have the disease spread now.”
Football fans should stick to the guidelines used over the holidays by limiting gatherings to eight people or fewer along with social distancing and masking, Stack said.
Kentucky reported 2,592 new cases of the virus Wednesday, along with 51 deaths. Seven of the deaths were people 60 years old or younger, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The state's positivity rate according to state officials was 8.53%, the sixth day in a row that the rate in Kentucky was below 9%.
Boyd County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,275. There have been 58 virus deaths in the county.
In Ohio, nearly 4,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 906,727, and 94 deaths, for a total of 11,430.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases in the state did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 6,160 new cases per day Jan. 19 to 4,260 new cases per day Feb. 2.