HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County woman was among the 17 COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 65-year-old, who represented the 137th virus-related death for Cabell County.
The state has recorded 1,872 total deaths related to the virus.
There were also 1,137 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 114,752.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,057), Berkeley (8,469), Boone (1,372), Braxton (721), Brooke (1,837), Cabell (6,728), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (393), Fayette (2,274), Gilmer (549), Grant (946), Greenbrier (2,137), Hampshire (1,302), Hancock (2,380), Hardy (1,136), Harrison (4,215), Jackson (1,545), Jefferson (3,139), Kanawha (10,628), Lewis (782), Lincoln (1,093), Logan (2,218), Marion (3,122), Marshall (2,640), Mason (1,470), McDowell (1,183), Mercer (3,795), Mineral (2,403), Mingo (1,847), Monongalia (6,741), Monroe (849), Morgan (848), Nicholas (990), Ohio (3,218), Pendleton (518), Pleasants (749), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,336), Putnam (3,647), Raleigh (3,883), Randolph (2,085), Ritchie (527), Roane (437), Summers (645), Taylor (955), Tucker (430), Tyler (540), Upshur (1,406), Wayne (2,220), Webster (236), Wetzel (952), Wirt (310), Wood (6,302) and Wyoming (1,477).
Cabell County reported 1,703 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 359.
In Kentucky, nearly 3,800 new coronavirus cases and 49 virus-related deaths were reported Saturday as the statewide rate of positive COVID-19 cases stayed below 11% for a second straight day.
Virus cases in Kentucky have surpassed 344,000 since the pandemic began, while the statewide death toll reached at least 3,386, the state said.
The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was down again Saturday, at 10.56%, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
More than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 403 in intensive care.
As Kentucky has ramped up its vaccination campaign, demand has outpaced supply. The governor has responded by asking the federal government to double the state’s vaccine allotment.
In Boyd County, 33 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,013, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 85. There have been 51 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,744. There have been 49 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, more than 5,800 new cases were reported, for a total of 859,841, and 81 deaths, for a total of 10,680.
Nearly 192,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 24,704,417, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 412,592 deaths related to the virus.